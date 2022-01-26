Well this could be your big chance because a FREE class is taking place in Doncaster tonight.

The dance class will take place at Markham Main Social Club in Armthorpe from 7.30 to 9pm.

The event has been organised by professional belly dancer Jacky Oruc and she said: “Dance of any kind is a great way to raise your spirits and improve flexibility and balance.

“It is time to get the ladies moving!

"We need some motivation to start something new and shake off – no pun intended - the low mood many of us have been feeling.”

Anyone who starts after tonight’s date will still get one free class.

After tonight’s class, classes will be £5 for one and a half hours.