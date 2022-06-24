Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris spotted filming TV's Top Gear in Doncaster

Doncaster business SYNETIQ this week revealed it hosted BBC Studio’s Top Gear production team to film a ‘cheap car challenge’ as part of the new series.

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris were spotted on SYNETIQ’s Bentley Moor Lane site in Adwick-le-Street, on location for a new feature which airs this Sunday, June 26.

The episode will see the trio staging a race around SYNETIQ’s 27-acre headquarters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuiness and Chris Harris were seen filming in Doncaster

Tom Rumboll, UK Managing Director for IAA and CEO at SYNETIQ, commented: “It was a real privilege to host the Top Gear team at SYNETIQ earlier this year, and a difficult one to keep under our hats.

"To be able to support such a significant and well-loved programme has been a real pleasure, and it has created a huge buzz for our colleagues in the process. We’re all truly excited to see the final film.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

The show airs this Sunday