Frantic mum sends out urgent plea to find missing daughter, 15, last seen going into Doncaster

A frantic mum has sent out an urgent plea to find her missing 15-year-old daughter, last seen going into Doncaster.

Laura Hunt contacted the Free Press for help in tracking Olivia down.

She said: “Olivia is still missing and has not been touch since left home Friday afternoon, I am worried sick about her.

“Olivia if you see any of these posts then please call me just so I know you are okay love mum x.

"Please keep sharing my posts so we can get her home safe. Anyone has any information please contact me, family member or police.”