Frantic mum launches appeal as autistic teenage son goes missing in Doncaster

Kallan Scholes has not been seen since Tuesday according to his mum Sara who has launched an appeal on Facebook to find him.

She said: “I sent him off to college on Monday morning, he didn’t arrive there.

"I then saw him briefly on Tuesday at around 9pm and then he took off again.

Kallan Scholes has been reported missing by his mum Sara.

"He has no money and his phone is off. He has autism and I am extremely worried about him.”

Kallan is 18, about 6ft 1in and of slim build.

She added: “He has a very distinctive look. He probably will have his hair down but he has dyed it a reddish colour now. He’s wearing goth style black hoody and trackies and has panda eyes tattooed across his fingers and usually hangs around in the town centre.