Four out of ten women in South Yorkshire want sex more than their partner, survey reveals
Four out of ten women in South Yorkshire want sex more than their partner, according to a new survey.
It found that 43% of women said they had a higher sex drive than their male lover and they found this frustrating.
There was little difference between the sexes with 42% of men saying they wanted sex more than their wife or girlfriend.
The results challenge the age-old stereotype that it is always men who want more sex in a relationship.
Three-quarters of couples (72%) have been in a relationship with mismatched libidos.
Of these, two-thirds (62%) said that the different sex drives had been a factor in their eventual split.
The findings come from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people.
It found that mismatched libidos were a factor in 52% of affairs.
Half of women who cheat (54%) and a similar number of men (56%) said they strayed because they wanted more sex than their regular partner.
Six out of ten women (62%) and 59% of men said that mismatched libidos was a ‘red flag’ which would spark immediate concern as to whether a new relationship would last.
Three-quarters of women with higher sex drives (74%) have discussed this with their partner and tried to sort out the issue.
Only 57% of highly sexed men in the same situation have done the same.
IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “Couples with mismatched libidos are doomed - the partner with the higher sex drive will invariably end up cheating.
“There has been a long-held stereotype that it always men who want more sex than their female partners - that is rubbish.
“This new research shows that women are becoming more open about what they in the bedroom and that is a good thing.”
