Found: Missing girl, 15, who suffers with autism, ADHD and ODD returns home safe and well
A missing girl, aged 15, who suffers with autism, ADHD and ODD went missing from her home earlier this week but has thankfully returned home safe and well.
Hannah Tarry, aged 15, went missing from Rossington on Monday night and was last seen getting on a bus from the village at around 9pm that night.
After a huge push on social media, including posts from the Free Press, a number of people came forward with possible sightings.
She returned home yesterday, safe and well.