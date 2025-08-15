Former Shadows star joins fight to save crumbling Doncaster tennis club

A former star of 60s guitar legends The Shadows has joined the fight to save a crumbling Doncaster tennis club from going out of business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mexborough Tennis Club has launched an urgent crowdfunding appeal to resurface the courts – and a fundraising concert is also set to be held to bring in cash.

The club needs to raise £10,000 – or risk going to the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Our tennis courts must be resurfaced within the next year if our club is to have a future.

A fomer star of The Shadows has joined the fight to save a crumbling Doncaster tennis club.

"Our club is a vital asset to the local community, offering a space for people of all ages and backgrounds to get active, stay fit, and support their mental well-being in an affordable way. In a deprived area like ours, this is more important than ever.”

Mexborough Tennis Club's history dates back to the 1960s when it was formed by local legend Robert Lamb. Tennis courts have existed in Mexborough since the 1920s, as part of the Mexborough Miners Welfare and Recreation Ground.

The spokesperson added: “We are proud of our diverse membership, spanning from the youngest at just four years old to our oldest at 85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our junior membership is growing rapidly, especially among girls, and our coaching programme has flourished in recent years, creating a supportive pathway for young players. Whether you're a beginner, a social player, or a competitive regular, our club is known for its friendly atmosphere and the lifelong friendships it helps forge.”

“When people think of tennis, they often picture Wimbledon – strawberries, cream, and world-class courts.

"But for a small, self-sufficient, community-led club like ours, funding is always a challenge.

"Sadly, our three courts won’t survive another winter in their current condition. If our courts deteriorate further, it could mean the end of our beloved club, along with its proud presence in the Sheffield and District and Yorkshire Tennis Leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our courts are suffering from significant cracks, holes, and uneven surfaces, making play difficult and, more worryingly, potentially unsafe.

"Resurfacing is not a cosmetic upgrade – it is a critical need, and repainting alone is no longer an option.

"We’ve obtained competitive quotes, but the total cost to resurface all three courts is close to £45,000.

"This is where you come in! We're aiming to raise £10,000 through crowd funding towards these costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every penny we raise will go towards resurfacing our three courts, bringing them back to a ‘good as new’ standard.

"The current surface, laid over 30 years ago in 1994, has served us well but has now reached the end of its life. With this investment, we expect our courts to last another 25+ years, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the sport they love in a safe, high-quality environment.”

You can donate to the campaign HERE

Meanwhile, a fundraising music night will take place on September 26 at Mexborough Athletic Sports Club in New Oxford Road.

The show will feature four acts starting off with a Shadows set with en ex-Shadow Alan Jones (who lives in nearby Treeton) on bass guitar.

Alan played with The Shadows for 12 years – mainly in the 80s and also played for Tom Jones and played the bass on James Bond theme Live and Let Die.

Full details and tickets are available HERE