Former MP's surprise as Doncaster area shop asks customers to be fully clothed

A former MP has shared his surprise after popping into a Doncaster area supermarket – with a sign asking for customers to be fully clothed.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the former Conservative MP for Bassetlaw and who was ousted at the General Election, shared the customer notice on display at the Asda store in Harworth.

The sign reads: “We politely request all customers are fully clothed whilst visiting our stores.

“Footwear must be worn otherwise entry to the store will be prohibited.

The sign at the entrance to the Asda store in Harworth. (Photo: Brendan Clarke-Smith).

"We have the right to refuse service and/or entry to our premises without providing you with a reason.”

Mr Clarke-Smith posted: “Just been to Asda in Harworth and saw this on the way in. I’m not even going to ask!”

There have been numerous reports of shoppers attending stores in pyjamas, slippers and dressing gowns in recent years, while in 2018, a store in Shropshire introduced a ban on nightwear after one customer turned up wearing just pants and a dressing gown.