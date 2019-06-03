A former director of public health in Doncaster has died at the age of 91.

Dr Robert Stalker, whose last role in medicine was as the town’s Director of Public Health, died last month after a lengthy and distinguished career in the health sector.

Dr Robert Stalker

Dr Stalker, who was born in Aberdeen in 1928, moved into medicine after a career in the forces.

He joined the Royal Air Force in 1953 and served as part of the British Army occupation of the Rhine at various RAF bases in Germany.

He left the force in 1957 as a squadron leader and became a GP in Scotland, completing his diploma in public health in 1961.

He took up several positions in Huddersfield, Sale and finally Doncaster, where he was based in the 1980s before retiring in 1991.

An obituary said: “His lifelong commitment to the NHS and in particular, public health, remained throughout his career.”

Dr Stalker died at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on May 18 and leaves his wife Kathleen, three sons, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Directors of public health are responsible for determining the overall vision and objectives for public health in a local area or in a defined area of public health, such as health protection.

A director works across all three main 'domains' of public health – health protection, health improvement and healthcare public health.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 11 at 2.40pm at Rose Hill Crematorium, followed later at Doncaster Golf Club.