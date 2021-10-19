Former Doncaster supermarket Hillards helps launch new Scarborough lifeboat

The Hillards Charitable Trust was set up to help people in areas where there was formerly a Hillards supermarket.

In the 1970s and 80s, the family firm had numerous branches across Yorkshire, including an outlet in Edenthorpe, now owned by Tesco.

The latest inshore lifeboat, John Wesley Hillard IV, was handed over to Scarborough RNLI by Oscar Hartley, a trustee of the Gay and Peter Hartley Hillards Charitable Trust, the fourth lifeboat donated by the Trust in the last 30 years.

The lifeboat was launched with funding from Hillards.

The trust makes grants for social welfare causes, particularly for the benefit of people in areas where there was formerly a Hillards supermarket.

The trustees welcome applications for funding from qualifying charities and groups in Doncaster though https://www.hillardstrust.org/