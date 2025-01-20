Former Doncaster school to be converted into offices, childcare centre, gym and bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic former Doncaster school building is set to be transformed into a swish new childcare centre and office block – complete with a gym and even a bar.

The former Danum Grammar School for Girls – later known as the William Appleby Music Centre and the Mary Woollett Centre was sold last summer, going for £1.2 million.

The sprawling building on Danum Road had most recently been used as council offices before its closure and is now being revamped into a fresh new set of offices.

Developers say the new project will include a “sports bar” in the grounds of the premises.

Spokesperson Catalin George said: “The plan is to create a childcare centre with 150 spaces for children aged nine months to five years and we are currently in the process of completing the paperwork and obtaining approvals.

“We are also considering adding a breakfast club and an after-school club.

"The rest of the building will be converted into modern offices.

"We will include a gym and aim to attract various types of businesses to the space.

"The garden will feature a café spot in the middle – like a sports bar.

"Our goal is to create this facility with all the amenities for the community.

"At the moment, we are working on attracting tenants and securing pre-contracts, as we want to refurbish the offices according to the tenants' needs.

"The reception area will be refurbished, and ultimately, the entire building will be renovated.”

Work is set to get under way in February.

The building, which dates from the 1930s, was listed with a guide price of £300,000 – but went for four times that amount.

The 53,000 sq ft building, with its 1.6 acre grounds, was originally built as the Danum Grammar School for Girls in the 1930s and went on to become the William Appleby Music Centre.

In recent years, the building was used as the headquarters of the multi-agency Doncaster Safeguarding Children’s Partnership.

In 2023, union Unison announced City of Doncaster Council’s closure of the centre, with plans to move services within the building to the Holmescarr Centre in Rossington.

The Danum Grammar School for Boys and Danum Grammar School for Girls merged in 1970 to form Danum Grammar School on Armthorpe Road and whic is now Outwood Danum Academy.