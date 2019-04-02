Former Doncaster pub set for auction sale 

A former Doncaster pub is set to be sold at auction next week.

The Station in Station Road, Conisbrough, is on sale for £195,000.

The Station, Doncaster. Picture: Google

It is set to go under the hammer at an auction led by Mark Jenkinson and Son at The Platinum Suite, Sheffield United Football Club, on Wednesday, April 10, at 2pm.

