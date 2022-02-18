Former Doncaster police inspector and son of Mallard driver dies at 92

Record breaking Doncaster steam loco Mallard.

Gordon Samuel Fletcher, who was known during his younger and policing days as Ginger Fletcher, died on January 10 at the age of 92.

A retired police superintendent, his father was one of the drivers of the famed Doncaster-built loco which was the fastest steam locomotive ever.

An obituary said Mr Fletcher had died peacefully on the Mallard Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

An obituary said: “A loving husband to the late Noreen, and a much loved father to Lynn, John, and the late Steven.

“A grandfather and great-grandfather, he had a generosity of spirit, a ready smile, and a bountiful heart.

“A true Doncastrian, and loved always.”

His body has been donated to medical science.