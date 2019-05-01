Former Doncaster PC honoured for long service

An award in honour of 66 years’ service with South Yorkshire Police was presented to a former Constable whose career was based in Doncaster.

Eighty-six year old Reginald Nevett received a certificate and a personal thank you from Chief Constable Stephen Watson, for his outstanding commitment and years of public service.

Despite retiring from duty over 36 years ago, Reg has remained at the heart of the South Yorkshire Police Male Voice Choir and will do so until the end of the 2019 season in June.

Mr Nevett joined the force as a Police Constable in January 1953, and carried out 30 years’ service in Doncaster before retiring in January 1983.

Following his retirement, Reg continued as an esteemed member of the choir, rehearsing weekly and travelling around the UK and beyond to performances.

He is the choir’s second longest serving member, racking up 61 years since joining in 1958.

The choir itself is one of the oldest in South Yorkshire and currently has around 20 members, made up of serving officers, retired officers and civilians.

Choir Secretary, Malcolm Briggs said: “We’re honoured to have had Reg sing with us over the past 61 years and I’m pleased to see his remarkable commitment to SYP be recognised.

“I have been proud to sing alongside him for 38 years; we have seen members come and go, but Reg has always been at the heart of what we do.

“This year’s concert will bring to a close what will probably be Reg’s final season with us. I couldn’t think of a better time to recognise his service and commitment to SYP.”

The choir are currently preparing for their forty-third annual concert in June.

This year, they will perform in partnership with the Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra on Saturday, June 1, at Hall Cross Lower Academy.

All money raised will be donated to two charities, DonMentia and Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust.

If anyone would like to find out more about the choir, visit: www.sypmvc.org.uk.