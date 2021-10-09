Football team for baby loss dads completes 24 hour Doncaster Lakeside charity walk
Members of a football team set up for dads who have suffered the loss of a child have completed a fundraising 24 hour charity walk.
Players from Sands United were joined by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust bereavement midwives and charity fundraisers for their final lap around Lakeside.
A spokesman said: “They've done it! A massive well done to Sands United Doncaster for completing their 24 hour walk.
"On behalf of everyone at Sands United Doncaster and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, thank you to everyone who stopped to have a conversation with the team and donating towards their amazing fundraising efforts.
Every player of the side has experienced the death of a baby, either as a father or a family member.
Sands United Doncaster is part of stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands, with similar amateur teams established around the country.