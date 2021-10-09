Football team for baby loss dads completes 24 hour Doncaster Lakeside charity walk

Sands United completed a 24 hour walk around Lakeside.

Players from Sands United were joined by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust bereavement midwives and charity fundraisers for their final lap around Lakeside.

A spokesman said: “They've done it! A massive well done to Sands United Doncaster for completing their 24 hour walk.

“On behalf of everyone at Sands United Doncaster and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, thank you to everyone who stopped to have a conversation with the team and donating towards their amazing fundraising efforts.You can support the fund HERE

Every player of the side has experienced the death of a baby, either as a father or a family member.