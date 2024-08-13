Football match raises cash for Doncaster care home after death of disabled resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big hearted footballers came together to take part in a fundraising match to raise cash for a Doncaster care home following the death of a disabled resident.

Parents and coaches from Sandall Beat Junior Football Club took part in the game to raise more than £1,000 for Scawthorpe’s Amersall Court care home.

The event was organised following the death of Carl Murden, a resident of the home for the past five years.

An assisted living facility, the home allows people with varying disabilities their own place to call home.

The charity match was held in memory of Carl Murden.

Club chairman Wayne Ryall said: “The club would like to say a massive thank you to all parents, coaches and spectators who got involved and raised a whopping £1,025 for Amersall Court in memory of Carl.

“The parents came from 2-1 down to grab the game 3-2 in the second half."

The match was the second time the groups have held a fundraising match, with the parents also triumphing in a previous match in aid of the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Added Mr Ryalls: “Amersall Court provides an independence which people would not normally have access to and enjoy.

“All residents value the industrious efforts of the staff and many go above and beyond to provide unforgettable experiences both away from and at Amersall Court.

“They continue to to arrange day trips and outings, as well as fun days at home.”

"In memory of Carl we wanted to raise funds to provide recreational equipment to enable the staff to provide meaningful activities in their gardens, for the residents to enjoy for years to come.”