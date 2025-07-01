Football mad Mark and Nicola created a Doncaster Rovers matchday programme for their weddingplaceholder image
Football mad Mark and Nicola created a Doncaster Rovers matchday programme for their wedding

Football mad couple enjoy Doncaster Rovers wedding - complete with matchday programme

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:41 BST
A football mad couple enjoyed a Doncaster Rovers themed wedding – complete with a matchday programme featuring a “starting XI” of guests!

Devout supporters Mark Emmerson and Nicola Knott created their very own rundown of their big day – creating the pamphlet in Rovers’ red and white colours.

Describing their weddding as “matchday,” the pair also had a “starting XI” of guests made up of the bride and groom’s family and friends, a wedding themed wordsearch – and described the time of the wedding as a “2pm kick off.”

The couple, who got married at Old Scalby Mills near Scarborough on Saturday also explained to guests the “road” to their wedding day.

The programme stated: “It all kicked off with a moment of pure magic.

“From the first whistle, Emmodinho found himself one-on-one with Nicola – no nerves, no VAR needed.”

"He kept his composure, showed Premier League quality and calmly found the back of the net.

"A fox in her inbox, the crowd went wild.

“Then he carved out a chance he just couldn’t miss, he beat the offside trap, the red flags stayed down and with ice in his veins and love in his heart, he nestled a ring onto her left hand.

“Scenes. Absolute limbs.

"And now, we’re here, the cup final, Wembley vibes.

“A packed crowd, family, friends and fans singing their hearts out.

"Every team needs strong support and we’ve got the best in the league.”

“What a season it has been – to our travelling fans,thank you.

“Your support, your love, your dodgy dance moves on the away days – we couldn’t have done it without you.

“Now let’s lift this trophy together and party like we’ve just won the Champions League at the Keepmoat.”

The order of service matchday programme included a word search.

1. Couple's Doncaster Rovers themed wedding

The order of service matchday programme included a word search. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The couple tied the knot in Scalby near Scarborough.

2. Couple's Doncaster Rovers themed wedding

The couple tied the knot in Scalby near Scarborough. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The pair referered to guests as the "starting XI"

3. Couple's Doncaster Rovers themed wedding

The pair referered to guests as the "starting XI" Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mark and Nicola tied the knot at Scalby near Scarborough.

4. Couple's Doncaster Rovers themed wedding

Mark and Nicola tied the knot at Scalby near Scarborough. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FootballDoncaster RoversPremier LeagueVARScarboroughChampions League
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice