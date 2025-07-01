Football mad couple enjoy Doncaster Rovers wedding - complete with matchday programme

Devout supporters Mark Emmerson and Nicola Knott created their very own rundown of their big day – creating the pamphlet in Rovers’ red and white colours.

Describing their weddding as “matchday,” the pair also had a “starting XI” of guests made up of the bride and groom’s family and friends, a wedding themed wordsearch – and described the time of the wedding as a “2pm kick off.”

The couple, who got married at Old Scalby Mills near Scarborough on Saturday also explained to guests the “road” to their wedding day.

The programme stated: “It all kicked off with a moment of pure magic.

“From the first whistle, Emmodinho found himself one-on-one with Nicola – no nerves, no VAR needed.”

"He kept his composure, showed Premier League quality and calmly found the back of the net.

"A fox in her inbox, the crowd went wild.

“Then he carved out a chance he just couldn’t miss, he beat the offside trap, the red flags stayed down and with ice in his veins and love in his heart, he nestled a ring onto her left hand.

“Scenes. Absolute limbs.

"And now, we’re here, the cup final, Wembley vibes.

“A packed crowd, family, friends and fans singing their hearts out.

"Every team needs strong support and we’ve got the best in the league.”

“What a season it has been – to our travelling fans,thank you.

“Your support, your love, your dodgy dance moves on the away days – we couldn’t have done it without you.

“Now let’s lift this trophy together and party like we’ve just won the Champions League at the Keepmoat.”

