Football heritage evening to celebrate Doncaster and Dearne legends

The Don and Dearne’s proud footballing roots will be in the spotlight this month when Mexborough & District Heritage Society host a special event celebrating the area’s sporting legacy

Speakers Chris Brook and Ashley Ball will explore the story of Mark Crook’s Wath Wanderers, a Brampton-based club that acted as a feeder for Wolverhampton Wanderers and helped produce no fewer than 114 elite players – among them Ron Flowers, Alan Sunderland, and Steve Daley.

The talk, titled Don and Dearne Football Heritage, will take place at Mexborough Athletic Club, New Oxford Road, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 7.30pm.

The evening will also touch on other highlights from the region’s footballing past, including anniversaries of the Montagu and Totty Cups, the rediscovery of an FA Cup star from Swinton, and even how Mo Salah narrowly missed breaking a West Melton legend’s record.

Admission £1.50 for society members and £2.50 for non-members, with membership available on the night.