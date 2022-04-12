Football club hits out after 100 strong group leaves Doncaster park covered in litter
A Doncaster football club has hit out after a group of 100 people left its pitches in a popular park covered in litter and debris.
Officials from Bessacarr FC, which is based at Cantley Park and is home to dozens of junior football teams, have blasted the group after rubbish was left strewn across the park on Sunday night.
A spokesman said: “Yesterday evening at around 6pm we noticed a large group of people once again enjoying theirselves on the park.
"There were over 30 cars and at least 100 people.
Sharing pictures, it added: “Today, we have walked over to see the mess made and we were greeted with the below.
"All of these individuals have no connection to our club and the pitch they made use of was not used by us yesterday. When we leave the park, we do our best to ensure that we leave it the way we find it.”