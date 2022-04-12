Football club hits out after 100 strong group leaves Doncaster park covered in litter

Officials from Bessacarr FC, which is based at Cantley Park and is home to dozens of junior football teams, have blasted the group after rubbish was left strewn across the park on Sunday night.

A spokesman said: “Yesterday evening at around 6pm we noticed a large group of people once again enjoying theirselves on the park.

"There were over 30 cars and at least 100 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cantley Park was left strewn with litter.

Sharing pictures, it added: “Today, we have walked over to see the mess made and we were greeted with the below.