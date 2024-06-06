Football ace Stan Collymore set to star at annual Doncaster Rovers Legends match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football star Stan Collymore is among a host of big names set to pull on their boots once more at an annual charity match in Doncaster this weekend.

A string of footballing favourites will be taking part in the annual Legends match at the Eco Power Stadium, with the 53-year-old football pundit set to star for a team made-up of ex-Liverpool icons in a clash against former Doncaster Rovers stars.

Among those confirmed for Rovers for the event supporting the Eve Merton Dreams Trust are club favourites Paul Green, James Coppinger, Brian Stock, James O’Connor, Graeme Lee, Greg Blundell and Francis Tierney.

Lining up for Liverpool alongside Collymore will be Charlie Adam, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Stephen Warnock, Jason McAteer, Alan Kennedy and Glen Johnson with more to be announced.

Kick off will be at 2pm and tickets are £7 for adults and £4 for children.

They are available on 01302 762576 or HERE