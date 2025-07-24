Food nights and walks launched in Doncaster village to help end social isolation

Food nights and walks have been organised to help residents of a Doncaster village come together – and help stop social isolation.

Villagers in Finningley are behind the project which aims to bring people together – bonding over food and exercise.

A spokesperson for the initiative said: “Social isolation is a growing concern across the UK, particularly in rural areas like Finningley where people can feel cut off from day-to-day interactions many take for granted.

"But thanks to Finningley Food Nights and Finningley Walks, the village is coming together to break down barriers, spark conversation, and build stronger community bonds.”

Keith Bee and Julie Kong have met with Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher to press home the importance of the food nights and walks.

Finningley Food Nights, held at the Finningley Village Hall, are open-to-all evenings designed to bring people together in a warm, relaxed setting.

Whether it’s a chat with an old friend or meeting someone new, these nights offer far more than just food – they offer connection.

In areas where transport links can be limited and people live alone or at a distance, opportunities to connect can be few and far between. That’s what makes these events so important.

Keith Bee and Julie Kong of Finningley Parish Council met with Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher to discuss the positive impact the food nights are having.

The pair said: “What started as a simple idea to bring people together over a bite to eat has turned into something far more meaningful – helping reduce loneliness, improve wellbeing, and give people a sense of belonging. As Keith puts it: “We’re seeing new friendships form, neighbours talking for the first time, and people who might have otherwise spent the evening alone now feeling part of something again.”

Alongside the food nights, Finningley Walks is another initiative helping tackle isolation.

These friendly fortnightly walks are about more than just getting your steps in – they’re a chance to meet people, get out in the fresh air, and talk without pressure. For many, it’s become a highlight of their week, promoting both mental and physical health. He added: “Together, these projects are already making a real difference – not just in numbers, but in lives.

"They reflect the values at the heart of Finningley: community, care, and connection.

“Everyone is welcome – whether you're new to the village, have lived here all your life, or just fancy a chat and a stroll.

“Come along, join in, and be part of something special.”

