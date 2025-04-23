Food AWARE donates around 350 Easter eggs to worthy causes
Sean Gibbons, Managing Director of Food AWARE CIC said: “Thanks to a £20,000 donation from the People’s Postcode Lottery earlier this year, we have been able to donate circa 350 Easter eggs to local good causes.
“In addition, provide Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough Foodbank with essential food supplies throughout the winter period costing £500-600 per week throughout January and February.
“We will continue to support Mex, Denaby and Conis Foodbank moving forward, as we have for more than 10 years, especially during the Cost of Living Crisis.
“Huge thanks also to Debbie and the fab team at New York Bagel Company located in Swinton for donating over 400 Easter Eggs along with a number of boxes of surplus bagels. These are currently being redistributed across our extensive community project network.”
