Food and drink festival will include two tipi bars in Doncaster’s Civic Quarter

This will be the first full event back and changes have been made to ensure everyone’s safety.

There will be food and drink stalls in the market, along with food and cookery demonstrations in the Wool Market.

There will be lots to tempt you, as well as entertainment.

Grab a drink in the tipi bar

House Events will be bringing KUBZ TIPI Bar to Delicious Doncaster with their pop-up bar offering an array of summer drinks to keep the sunshine going.

From daiquiris, draught lagers from local breweries, wines and much more, KUBZ Tipi Bar is set under two tipis with a summer vibe and plenty of seating, and will be situated in the heart of the Civic Quarter adjacent to Cast Theatre, Savoy Cinema and Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

If you are a food/drink trader and would like to trade at the event, please email [email protected]