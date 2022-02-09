'Fly high our gentle giant:' Family's tribute to biker killed in Doncaster area road smash

Bradley Hardy died following the collision on January 9 in Wath-upon-Dearne.

Bradley, 28, was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision on Manvers Way, at the junction of Cawood Drive, with a red-coloured Ford Fiesta.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he sadly later died.

His family have described Bradley as ‘popular and loved’ and have released the following statement in tribute to their much-loved son, grandson, uncle and brother.

“From the family of the very much loved and dearly missed Mr Bradley Lewis Hardy, we are truly heartbroken and life will never be the same without our happy, loving, caring, polite son, grandson, brother and uncle.

"Bradley was loved by so many they are no words to describe the pain we are going through as a family. Fly high our gentle giant until we meet again.

“We would like to thank everybody for all their kind words and contributions following Bradley’s death, it means a lot at this very sad time.

“Our thanks are also extended to PC Karen Gunnill for all her help and support at this very difficult time, we very much appreciate it.”

Bradley’s family wish to share his funeral details for anyone who would like to pay their respects.

Bradley’s service will be held at St Thomas’ Church in Kilnhurst at 1.30pm on Friday, 11 February 2022.

A celebration of Bradley’s life will then be held at The Pocket Snooker and Sports Bar at Wath-upon-Dearne.

The driver of the Fiesta – an 18 year old man - was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has since been released under investigation.

Officers are still keen for anybody who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage that could help to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 867 of Sunday 9 January.