Five generations of women in Doncaster family come together for touching photo

This is the heartwarming moment five generations of a Doncaster family came together for a touching photo – which saw a 97-year-old introduced to her great, great grand-daughter for the first time.

Joyce Grant of Sprotbrough met up with six week old Nora Hubble – whose mum Shannon Butler, 26, was also in attendance at the family gathering.

And the trio were joined by Shannon’s mum Nicola Butler, 50, as well as great grandma Angela Parker, 72 for the keepsake family snap.