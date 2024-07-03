First time author signing copies of her new book about inspirational women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First-time author Annie Hunt will be signing copies of her book on Saturday 27 July at Misterton Library between 10am and noon.

Annie has contributed to a book, What I Wish I Had Heard: Stories From Our Inner Child, which was published in May.

The book is a collection of true stories written by ten inspirational women, who have overcome adversity in their life and connected back with their 'inner child' to help them on their healing journeys.

Annie’s story shares her childhood trauma, how it affected her throughout life, and how she has learned to heal herself and let go of the anger inside.

She said: “We want to encourage people to have hope, to know they are not alone, and to open meaningful conversations that break the silence on mental health.”

The book is available from Amazon at £9.99.

It was number 1 best seller on Kindle and Amazon, and also was number 1 International Hot New Release in UK.