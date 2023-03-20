First female president in the history of Doncaster Golf Club is appointed

Juliet replaces Jim Pickersgill who serve the club well through his tenure and guided the club through the difficulties of the COVID years, ensuring that the club survived and in fact

thrived as it came out of the difficult period.

The election of Juliet is an historic point in the club’s history becoming the first female President of the club since its establishment in 1895, and the first female Club President within the golfing community of the City of Doncaster.

Mrs Juliet Swinbourne was elected Honorary President of Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club last month

Juliet is looking to build upon the club’s accomplishments and hopes to continue to grow the club membership and guide it successfully throughout her tenure.

The election of Juliet adds to the already celebrated achievement of Mrs Irene Chesterton, now approaching her 103rd birthday and holds the prestigious title of the oldest actively

handicapped lady golfer in England when she was 101.

2023 will be a busy year for Juliet. Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club will be hosting the annual Danum Cup this year, a great opportunity for the public to come along and see the best golfers from Doncaster Town Moor, Wheatley and Doncaster Golf clubs play for the Cup on the course.

2023 will also see the club celebrate the 100th year of the TW Plant cup established in 1923 by the then president TW Plant.

Mrs Swinbourne has served as Lady Captain, Trustee and Marketing Manager during her time as a member of the club.

