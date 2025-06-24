First Bus announces extension to two routes in Doncaster.

First Bus South Yorkshire is proud to announce extensions to its 361 and 362 routes.

The expanded routes will bring improved connectivity to the local community in the Skellow, Burghwallis, Askern and Norton areas of Doncaster.

The extension of the routes has been funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) through the government’s Bus Grant and changes will commence from June 23 2025, with one bus per hour Monday to Saturday on each service extending beyond the current termini at Skellow (361) and Askern (362) through to Norton, West End Road via Burghwallis and Campsall, High Street (361) and via Campsall, Church Field Road (362).

Through fares will be available across both routes.

Bentley and Toll Bar will continue to be served by both services with 361 continuing to serve Adwick le Street and Carcroft and service 362 will continue serving Owston and Instoneville. Through fares are available.

Paul Townley, Commercial Director at First Bus South Yorkshire, said: “We are excited to be covering further areas across South Yorkshire and continuing to take action to connect communities. Access to buses remains such an important part of everyday life for residents in these areas, and we are proud to be helping to ensure this continues.”

It is the latest improvement to bus services as part of SYMCA’s Bus Service Improvement Plan programme - that includes over £17m from HM Government this year - which aims to provide improved connectivity for communities.

For more information and advice on how to plan your journey in South Yorkshire, please click here.