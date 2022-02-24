Fire crews pull bedraggled pup to safety after getting stuck in Doncaster park drain

A curious pet pup got himself in a ‘hole’ lot of trouble – when he had to be rescued from a drain inside a popular Doncaster park.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:41 pm

Playful young pup Gus had to be brought to safety in Sandall Park by Doncaster firefighters after becoming wedged in a concrete pipe.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ”Who doesn't love a dog rescue?

“Big well done to Doncaster green watch who helped rescue Gus over the weekend.”

Gus had to be rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in a drain.

It is understood Gus was unharmed.

