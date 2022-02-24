Fire crews pull bedraggled pup to safety after getting stuck in Doncaster park drain
A curious pet pup got himself in a ‘hole’ lot of trouble – when he had to be rescued from a drain inside a popular Doncaster park.
Playful young pup Gus had to be brought to safety in Sandall Park by Doncaster firefighters after becoming wedged in a concrete pipe.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ”Who doesn't love a dog rescue?
“Big well done to Doncaster green watch who helped rescue Gus over the weekend.”
It is understood Gus was unharmed.