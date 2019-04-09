A Doncaster restaurant is offering visitors a ‘golden’ opportunity to bag themselves a sweet treat this Easter – and all they have to do is find a golden plate!

The Woodfield Farm Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery on Bullrush Grove in Balby will be hiding a golden plate in the carvery deck, which will be handed out to lucky guests at random over the Easter period.

Find a golden plate and bag a grand!

As well as the chance to win £1,000 cash, each golden plate finder will also receive a free cakeaway, a delicious slice of home-baked cake, baked in house by Woodfield Farm’s talented cake-a-tier.

A limited number of golden plates will be hidden in the carvery deck from Monday 8 April, and locals have until Sunday 28 April to visit Woodfield Farm and try their luck at finding the prized plate.

Andrew Jordan, general manager at the Woodfield Farm, said: “As a family-focused restaurant we know that Easter is the perfect time to gather the family and feast together, and what better way to finish off a delicious carvery than with a sweet treat and the chance to win £1,000 cash!

“That’s why we’re giving away slices of our home-baked cakes this Easter to lucky diners and offering guests the chance to go for gold with our special Easter surprise. The team at Woodfield Farm are looking forward to handing out golden plates to lucky locals and putting a smile on their face this Easter!”

Golden plates will be appearing in the Woodfield Farm and other Farmhouse Inns across the country from now until Sunday, April 28, 2019. The lucky diners who find a golden plate will then receive a special golden ticket with details of how to enter an exclusive prize draw to bag the cash.

For more information and for full terms and conditions, please visit the Farmhouse Inns website www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/golden-plate.

Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery has 69 restaurants nationwide, and is dedicated to providing delicious 14-hour slow cooked carvery meats, seasonal veg, home-baked cakes and 100% dairy ice cream flavours. Alongside its main carvery offering, there is also a separate menu featuring a wide range of pub favourites. To find your nearest restaurant, visit farmhouseinns.co.uk/find-us.