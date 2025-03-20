Film studio, hotel and 300 apartments unveiled as part of £400m Doncaster Waterfront plan

A “digital arena” featuring a film studio, hotel, 300 apartments and a multi-storey car park have been unveiled as part of a £400 million project for Doncaster’s Waterfront.

City of Doncaster Council have been working with a developer for over a year to design plans for what the Waterfront area could look like in the future, under proposals to make it a pivotal new part of Doncaster city centre, with potential investment estimated at up to £400m.

New plans introduce the concept of a ‘Digital Cluster’, of which Waterfront would host a digital arena, film studio, a hotel, a multistorey car park and around 300 apartments and senior living accommodation.

The plans have been revealed following the launch of Doncaster’s City Centre Strategy, a 25-year vision for the city centre which was approved by City of Doncaster Council’s Cabinet last week.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “The Waterfront area represents a major development opportunity for the City of Doncaster.

"Doncaster Waterfront is one of the largest brownfield sites in the country with incredible potential for development.

"Remediation works are well underway and will set the groundwork for these future plans and unlock the incredible opportunities of this area, near to our beloved Minster and Doncaster Markets.

“The plans tie in with our aspirations for Doncaster to become a hub for digital technology, to attract investment, jobs and growth for the whole of Doncaster.

"Our aim is to link up the Waterfront with the ‘beating heart’ of our city centre linking city centre living, business, retail, culture and leisure activity together to provide a much more connected city centre, further enhancing the vibrancy of this area.”

The Waterfront remediation works are being funded by the UK Government, and through gainshare funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

The site, situated on Chappell Drive, is part of one of the largest brownfield sites in the country, with 22 acres of land which has a long history of uses, including gas works and former cattle market.

The project will see the council working with a developer, with the full length of the project anticipated to be three-to-five years (phase one) and then a further three years to complete.

Previous plans to build a hospital on the site were rejected by the previous Government.