Film crews spotted at Brodsworth Hall as bosses remain tight-lipped

Film crews have been spotted at Doncaster’s historic Brodsworth Hall – but bosses at the country mansion are remaining tight-lipped about what’s going on.

Cameras are understood to have been rolling at the English Heritage property in the last few weeks – and in recent years, a number of film and television favourites have been recorded at the picturesque hall.

English Heritage say they unable to disclose details of the project at Brodsworth, with further details set to be announced in August.

A section on the EH website quotes filming manager Adele Cooper who said: A shoot will only take place during opening hours if measures can be provided to ensure a safe environment for our visitors.

"If it is deemed safe to do so we must then coordinate the shoot in a way that has the minimum amount of disruption to the visitor experience.

"It's very exciting to watch filming taking place at our sites, and we know our visitors find it exciting too.

“It is incredibly exciting watching a space be transformed by a crew and brought to life by the actors.

"The quiet time after a shoot has finished is always a special moment and leaves me in awe of what English Heritage and the film crew were able to achieve.”

A spokesperson added: “At English Heritage our charitable mission is to expertly maintain and care for over 400+ historic sites so that they can be enjoyed now and by future generations.

"All the profits that English Heritage receive from filming are invested back into the continued care and maintenance of our sites, including Brodsworth Hall and its beautiful grounds.”

Among productions filmed at Brodsworth are Victoria, starring Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria.

The 2016 series follows Victoria's early life, including her relationship with her husband Albert and her political responsibilities of the 1830s to the 1850s.

2014 release Testament of Youth was also shot at Brodsworth Hall and The Thirteenth Tale, released a year earlier, was also shot there.

A room at Brodsworth Hall featured as a Downing Street bedroom to host a meeting between Winston Churchill and King George VI in 2017 movie Darkest Hour.