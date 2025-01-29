Festival of British Railway Modelling returns to Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:38 BST
The Festival of British Railway Modelling returns to Doncaster next month.

On Saturday February 8 and Sunday February 9, Doncaster Exhibition Centre, at the racecourse, is set to host the popular event.

A spokesman said: “The show returns to Doncaster again for a spectacular show, firmly established as the biggest show in the area, attracting almost 6,000 day visitors across two days.”

Expect a selection of 30-plus eye-catching layouts, many of which have appeared in BRM (British Railway Modelling) magazine over the years.

Festival of British Railway Modelling returns to Doncaster.
The show is also the perfect place to buy model railway products. It will be hosting 60-plus exhibitors from leading retailers, specialist manufacturers and small suppliers.

You’ll have the opportunity to have your questions answered as there are a great selection of societies, clubs and live demonstrations to help you with your modelling journey.

For the full list of layouts and exhibitors please visit the dedicated section on here.

Tickets are available here https://www.world-of-railways.co.uk/information/the-festival-of-british-railway-modelling

