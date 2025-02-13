Father and daughter set up Doncaster healthcare agency after dad's dementia diagnosis

A father and daughter have set up a healthcare agency named in honour of their dad and grandad after a dementia diagnosis means he now receives round the clock care in a Doncaster care home.

Ray’s Healthcare has been set up by Greg and Megan-Mary Brookshaw as a tribute to 72-year-old Ray Brookshaw, a former long serving South Yorkshire Police officer who is now receiving treatment for his condition.

Megan said: “Grandad currently resides in a private nursing home where we visit him daily.

"My grandad is my family's hero and his values guide our company ethos."

Greg Brookshaw (right) has set up the healthcare firm, honouring his dad Ray (left).

In 2019, Ray was diagnosed with prostate cancer and although he fought it successfully, he was later diagnosed with dementia during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founder Greg Brookshaw said: "Ray’s Healthcare was named in honour of my father.

"He dedicated 25 years to South Yorkshire Police before helping build a successful business with my mum Brenda.”

The pair ran Doncaster event planning and balloons firm Balloons Away.

Added Greg: “This personal experience shapes my recruitment philosophy: if I wouldn’t trust a healthcare professional to care for my father, I wouldn’t offer them to our clients.

"This dedication to quality and trust is the foundation of everything we do at Ray’s Healthcare.

He added: “With 25 years in the recruitment industry and over 12 years specialising in healthcare, I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated nurses and carers in the region.

"My mission is to be there for our clients in their time of need, establishing Ray’s Healthcare as their top choice for healthcare staffing. I am proud of the reputation we’ve built and look forward to supporting our clients and staff on our journey together.”

The agency describes itself as “northern England’s premier healthcare recruitment agency” serving various locations from Nottinghamshire to Tyne and Wear.

The firm says it has built partnerships with care homes, supported living facilities and other healthcare providers across South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Humberside, East Riding and beyond.

More details about the firm are available through the company’s website which can be found HERE