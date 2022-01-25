‘Farewell gig’ will celebrate the life of Doncaster musician Steve Keeton

A Farewell gig will be held to celebrate the life of Doncaster musician Steve Keeton.

Steve Keeton (aka "Bluesy" Steve Keeton) passed away due to complications caused by the COVID-19 virus. He was 33.

Steve’s funeral will be on February 15 at 11.40am at Rosehill Crematorium, Doncaster and his family have expressed that everybody is welcome who wish to celebrate Steve’s life, it was announced today on the Facebook page of the Queen Crafthouse and Kitchen where he had worked.

The venue has also announced that following the funeral an event will be held there: “A Celebration of ‘Bluesy’ Steve Keeton's Life - The Farewell Tour.”

The pub posted: “It is a celebration of just that - dress code is welcomed as though we are all going to a great gig / night out - something which Steve loved. It’s Steve’s Farewell Gig

“Afterwards the Queen is open from noon, we’d love you to come and have a drink and a bite to eat, and maybe come and play some music if you wish - it’ll be an open stage for you all to have a jam in Steve’s honour.

“There’ll be a donation bucket on the bar for a charity close to Steve and his family’s heart - Young Minds .