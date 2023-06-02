News you can trust since 1925
'Fantastic to see his passion," say Doncaster Rovers after John Ryan teases 'major' announcement

Doncaster Rovers have praised former chairman John Ryan for his 'fantastic passion’ and ‘positivity’ after he teased a ‘major event,’ fuelling rumours among fans of a return to his beloved club.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:28 BST

Mr Ryan, who stood down as chairman in 2013 after 15 years at the helm, has been increasingly praising the club in recent weeks after spending much of last season attacking the board and the way the club was being run, fearing Rovers were in danger of returning to non-league.

This morning, he announced a ‘major event’ at The Dome on June 15 where he will speak to fans in person, sparking rumours he is to return to the club in some capacity.

Now Doncaster Rovers have responded and a Club Doncaster spokesperson said: “This is an event that has been organised independently by John but he has kept us informed throughout the process.

Could John Ryan be about to return to Doncaster Rovers?
“We welcome the positivity around the club that John has been helping to spread in recent weeks, particularly in encouraging season ticket sales.

“It is fantastic to see his passion for the club remains as strong as ever, and it heartens us all that he shares our optimism for the season ahead.”

Announcing the event on his social media profile, Mr Ryan said: “Major event at The Dome, Thursday, June 15 at 6.30pm.

"If you have an interest in Doncaster Rovers, be there – free admission.

"I will be there to answer any questions. The raffle for free season tickets will be held and this is the start of propelling Rovers out of League Two back to where they belong.”

