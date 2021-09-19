Higher Rhythm in Nether Hall Road.

Doncaster based not for profit music studio Higher Rhythm is seeking an experienced administrator to support the organisation and play an integral role within its small team that delivers ambitious projects and educational study programmes.

The studios, based on Nether Hall Road, are also home to community radio station Sine FM as well as a record label.

A spokesman said: “We’re looking for someone who can be a linchpin in our small team.

"You’ll oversee various systems, implement new processes that can better facilitate our work and support key areas of the company's business. We are in need of someone who is good at keeping track of tasks and can provide a supportive framework that will allow the plates to keep spinning.