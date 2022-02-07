Fancy working for the Conservatives? Doncaster Tory MP is hiring media adviser

Nick Fletcher, the Conservative MP for Don Valley, is looking for someone to take up the part-time role at his Tickhill office.

An advert for the role said: “The office of Nick Fletcher MP has an exciting opportunity for a youth worker who is also competent in online media communications to join our team.

"This position is well-suited to a confident individual who is passionate about seeing young people develop and thrive to reach their full potential. The ideal candidate will seek to link with schools and youth clubs across Don Valley to provide young people with positive role models.

Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.

“This position is based in the constituency office in Tickhill, however will require the candidate to travel around the constituency for visits including local schools and community groups.”

The succesful candidate will be tasked with administrating all social media channels, designing and creating media for adverts/social media posts/campaigns and newsletters as well as liaising with external agencies including schools and community groups.

They will also communicate and co-ordinate with all enrolled volunteers to keep them up-to-date with any progress opportunities or dates to attend youth group and school visits alongside volunteers.

The candidate must hold a full valid and up-to-date DBS certificate.

Must have experience working with young people ſaged 11-17) and be competent in online media communications (social media,

photo, video, emails)