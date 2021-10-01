Fancy working as an elf at Santa's Grotto in Doncaster this Christmas?

Well, now's your chance - as a hunt is launched to find elves to work in Doncaster' s Santa's grotto this Christmas.

Great Grottos Ltd, a firm which runs Santa's Grotto locations across the UK, is looking for people to fill the role of Santa's Elves at the Frenchgate Centre this November and December.

An advert said: The position of Santa’s Elf at Frenchgate Shopping Centre allows you to explore an imaginative performance role whilst delivering exceptional customer service.

"Santa’s Elves are responsible for greeting families upon arrival, preparing children to meet Santa, helping Santa throughout his visit and sale of tickets and photography souvenirs at our till point.

“Working alongside your Grotto Manager, Santa and other Elves, your team will need to help children believe they are meeting the real Santa.”

The job is described as “highly rewarding and enjoyable” and includes an elf costume.