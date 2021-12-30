Fancy running a pub? Pair needed to take charge of popular Doncaster village bar

For a popular Doncaster village hostelry is on the lookout for a couple to take charge.

The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough is advertising a live-in position for two people on a joint management contract.

The deal includes a rent-free managers’ flat provided above the pub.

The Ivanhoe is looking for a new management team.

A spokesman said: “The pub was recently refurbished and stands in a delightful location overlooking the village church and cricket pitch.

"It has a spacious lounge, trade kitchen, public bar, large car park and grounds located in an upmarket well connected village.

“Experience not essential as full training can be given.”

The pub is owned by brewery Samuel Smith's.

It is known for not having TVs or music and in 2019 it banned the use of mobile phones, tablets, e-books and laptops in indoor areas of pubs with the aim of removing activities that discouraged conversation.