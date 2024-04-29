Fancy dress treasure hunt all for charity – and have a tipple on your way.

Charity Pub Walk in Tickhill is being billed as a fantastic event for groups of friends, families or for company team building. Individuals and teams are very much welcome.

The event was the brainchild of Richard Clarke, Managing Director of local business, Highland Carbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard was inspired to support the local community having met with the Trustees of Tickhill Community Connections, the beneficiary charity: Nicola Saunders, Paula Thomas, Jo Rowland and Vicki Beevers.

Whilst fancy dress is not required, it may add to the fun if you wish to dress up. Consider wearing fancy dress or simply an eccentric hat, wig, comedy gasses or feather boa! Each team is welcome to wear a sash with their team’s name on it if they wish.

The location is the historic market town of Tickhill, Doncaster near the border of Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire (8 miles from Doncaster; 12 miles from Sheffield). Tickhill is home to a castle, historic mill, Friary and Norman church. It features hundreds of homes built in the 1700s using reclaimed timber from ships.

There are four pubs, a wine bar and Cricket Club along the route and with treasure hunt answers to be found both indoors and along the route. This is a family friendly event and drinking alcohol is not required. Both alcohol and non-alcohol options will be available to purchase in each venue. And you can choose not to have a drink at all in any given venue.

There will be a barbecue set up at the Scarbrough Arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The starting time for the walk is flexible. That said, it is suggested starting around 5pm. You can start wherever you like along the route. In fact, this is preferred this to avoid one large crowd in any given pub at a time.

The walk will finish at 8.30pm at the Scarbrough Arms Pub with trophy presentations to follow at around 9pm for the treasure hunt quiz and the best dressed.

Venues along the route will include:

Tickhill Cricket Club; The Scarbrough Arms; The Lofthouse

The Royal Oak; The Carpenters Arms; The Travellers Rest

The revenue from the BBQ will support the Tickhill Lions. The revenue from the entry feeswill support Tickhill Community Connections. This local charity hosts social activities forpeople living in isolation.

The Treasure Hunt questions will be emailed to the participants the day before the event,and they will be uploaded to the Tickhill Community Connections page on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad