Fancy being boss of Doncaster's legendary Biscuit Billy's party bar? Here's how!

Biscuit Billy's is looking for a new boss.

The Silver Street bar is looking for a new bar manager with applicants needed to ‘take the bar to the next level.’

With a pay packet of £25,000 to £28,000 a year, the full-time role will involve ‘all aspects of managing a busy venue,’ according to the job advert.

It says: “We are not looking for the longest CV or the most experienced.

"We are looking for the right person that can take this very busy town centre bar to the next level.

"Above all you will need to be a confident individual to be able to deal with the challenges working in a late night bar brings. Focused on a great customer experience. Able to develop and train a strong team of staff.

“You will be responsible for recruitment of staff, ordering stock, cash handling, marketing ideas, staff training, health and safety, music policy and liaising with local agencies, pub watch and police.

"All aspects of managing a busy venue.”

The pub, officially known as The St Leger Tavern, celebrated its 200th birthday in 2014.

And it acquired its popular name through one of the pub’s longest serving landlords.

The Biscuit Billy's moniker came from landlord William Wills who also had a stall on Doncaster Market selling biscuits. He was refereed to as Biscuit Billy and pretty soon customers were saying ‘are we off to Biscuit Billy’s? and the name stuck.