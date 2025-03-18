Family's upset after water safety equipment where Doncaster man drowned is vandalised
20-year-old Jay Walker died at Lakeside in August 2022 – and following the tragedy, a throwline and information boards were installed near to the spot where he died in his memory.
But in recent days, the equipment has been smashed by vandals, drawing condemnation from Jay’s grieving brother Steven.
He said: “These throw lines and information boards are there to save people’s lives if and when they are in danger.
“I have received an email saying that the throw line has been vandalised.
"Vandals have pulled it off the poles and took half of it off with them. It was there in memory of Jay who lost his life in the lake.”
"Each and every throwline is dedicated to someone and is there for people that get into difficulty.
"Please don’t destroy them – it might be you, a friend or family member who needs it.
“Please tell your kids what these are, why they are there and how important they are.
"They cost between £3,000 to £5,000 to repair. Please stay safe around open water, it kills and causes pain to many people’s lives year after year.”
Jay died in the lake at Lakeside on August 13, 2022 after getting into difficulty in the water with police, fire crews, paramedics and air ambulance crews launching a major operation in a bid to rescue him.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.