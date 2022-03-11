Family's plea over 'vulnerable' Doncaster man missing from home for a week
An upset Doncaster family have launched a social media plea to find a man missing for more than a week.
Nat Vickers wrote: “My brother in law Mark VIckers has been missing from the morning of Friday 4 March, leaving Intake he has not been seen since."
The family say there have been possible sightings of him in Balby and Rotherham town centre.
She added: “The police are also out looking for him and my husband has been out day and night also. Mark is very vulnerable and needs finding ASAP.
“Any info please message me.”
South Yorkshire Police have not issued any official missing persons appeals for Mr Vickers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the family via Facebook HERE or contact police on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.