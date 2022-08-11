Family's plea after teenager with mental health issues goes missing in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

19-year-old Arron Astbury has not been seen since Monday at around 1pm.

He was last seen near to Doncaster Police Station in College Road.

Aunt Claire Bayes said: “No one has seen my nephew since Monday.

Arron Astbury has been missing since Monday in Doncaster.

"He has no phone, no bank card, no money and suffers with mental health issues. Please share and ask him to get in contact with someone to let us know he's safe.”

"He is not classed as a priority because he is an adult, but family are extremely concerned of his whereabouts.”

Arron was last seen wearing a blue top.

Anyone with information can contact the family via Facebook or contact police on 101.