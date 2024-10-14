Family's plea after cyclist dies a year on from Doncaster hit and run smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grieving family of a Doncaster cyclist who died just over a year after being seriously injured in a hit and run smash have appealed for information to try and bring the driver of the car to justice.

Darren Ward was rushed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after he was hit by a blue BMW on Thorne Road shortly after Christmas in 2022.

He died earlier this year at the age of 57 – and a recent inquest ruled that he died from a pulmonary embolism due to mobility issues caused by the crash.

While the car involved in the smash was later recovered, the family say the driver has never been found or brought before the courts.

Darren Ward died 13 months after suffering serious injuries in a Doncaster hit and run.

Sister Karen Woodhouse is calling for anyone with CCTV footage of the crash or anyone who may have witnessed it to get in touch.

She said: “He died as a result of his injuries in the hit and and run. We are appealing for evidence or footage.”

Police were called to the scene at the junction with Chestnut Avenue near The Wheatley Hotel at around 5.30am on December 27 2022.

Mr Ward died on January 25 this year.

If you witnessed anything or have CCTV which could assist enquires, please call 101 and quote incident number 195 of 27 December 2022.

You can also report any information about the incident in confidence to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information without having to leave your details.

