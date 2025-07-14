Family's joy as water safety equipment where Doncaster man drowned is replaced
20-year-old Jay Walker died at Lakeside in August 2022 – and following the tragedy, a throwline and information boards were installed near to the spot where he died in his memory.
But earlier this year the equipment was smashed by vandals, drawing condemnation from Jay’s grieving brother Steven.
But in an update he said: “Today I took a walk to Lakeside and found that the replacement throw line and board in Jay's name has been replaced.
"A few cameras have been put up around the lake too, so please get the word out there that these are there to save lives not to be vandalised.
"If you see one vandalised, please report it to the council.”
Earlier this year, Steven said: “These throw lines and information boards are there to save people’s lives if and when they are in danger.
"Vandals pulled it off the poles and took half of it off with them. It was there in memory of Jay who lost his life in the lake.
"Please don’t destroy them – it might be you, a friend or family member who needs it.
“Please tell your kids what these are, why they are there and how important they are.”
Jay died in the lake at Lakeside on August 13, 2022 after getting into difficulty in the water with police, fire crews, paramedics and air ambulance crews launching a major operation in a bid to rescue him.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.