Family's appeal for Doncaster woman to receive 105 cards on her 105th birthday
The family of one of Doncaster’s oldest people have launched an appeal for her to receive at least 105 cards to mark her 105th birthday.
Hilda Middleton is set to celebrate her big day next month – and relatives want her to be showered with birthday greetings cards to make her day extra special.
Great-grand-daughter Hayley Twiby said: “She still looks incredible for her age.
"Everyone is making a huge fuss for her birthday and her biggest wish is to receive 105 birthday cards.
"We would love it if we could make this happen.
"She has lived through two world wars and lost multiple homes to bombings.
"She went on to become a foster parent, caring for many, many children over the years. She is such an inspiration and deserves to be recognised.
"She is amazing.”
Hilda will celebrate he birthday on March 8.
Cards should be sent to Mrs Hilda Middleton, Chapel Garth Care Home Central Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster. DN5 0AR.