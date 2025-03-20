Family mourn the loss of popular Doncaster bar and restaurant owner Deniz Moullali while golf club put flag at half mast
Family and friends are this week mourning the loss of popular Doncaster bar and restaurant owner Deniz Moullali who passed away on Tuesday (March 18).
Mr Moullali was the owner of Le Bistro Doncaster Ltd, as well as co-owner, along with son Paul, of Relish Bar & Grill.
Employee Catherine Murtagh said: “It is with great sadness to inform you that Mr Deniz Moullali owner of Le Bistro Doncaster Ltd, and co-owner along with his son Paul of Relish Bar & Grill sadly passed away yesterday 18th March with his wife Carol and Paul by his side.”
Mr Moullali was the longest serving restaurateur in the city as well as a valued member of Doncaster Golf Club which put its flag at half mast in respect of his passing.
