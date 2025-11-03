Families place children's shoes outside Doncaster Council offices in protest

Shoes have been laid outside Doncaster Council’s Civic Offices as part of a nationwide protest aimed at highlighting failings in the special education needs system.

Families across 92 local authority areas in England and Scotland took part in Every Pair Tells a Story, a powerful national awareness movement organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference.

Each pair represents a child who has been failed by the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system.

Doncaster children’s autsim charity Little Rainbows, which took part in the event said: “A heartfelt thank you to the volunteers.

“Each pair of shoes told a story — of love, struggle, and the fight for our children’s right to an education that truly meets their needs.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to these incredible community champions and parent volunteers who poured their time, energy, and hearts into organising this event. Your compassion and dedication gave every family a chance to be seen and heard.

“For every child represented, for every parent walking this path — your work has made a difference today.

“Together, we are stronger. Together, we are change.”

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “For some, these shoes were never worn because the child was never given a school place.

“For others, they were worn for only a few weeks before everything fell apart. They symbolise children who have been denied education through delayed plans, lack of support, exclusion, or isolation within unsuitable settings.

“Every pair tells a story of a family fighting to be heard. It is a call for change, accountability and compassion.”

This national event follows the success of The Fight for Ordinary, a major rally held in London earlier this year by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with the Disabled Children’s Partnership.

More than 800 parents and young people attended, joined by Sir Ed Davey MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, and Helen Hayes MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee.

Both MPs pledged their support for urgent reform and recognition of the struggles faced by families navigating a broken SEND system.

A SEND Sanctuary spokesperson said: “Across the country, parents continue to battle an education system that too often fails to meet its legal obligations.”

More than 600,000 children in England have identified special educational needs and more than 70,000 are waiting for Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) to be processed.

Thousands more have been left without any school place at all.

These figures represent real children, real families, and real heartbreak. Many parents have been forced to give up their jobs to educate their children at home after years of fighting for help that never came.

“This is not just about missing education,” said Aimee Bradley, founder of The SEND Sanctuary UK. “It is about the loss of childhoods, opportunities and hope. Every pair of shoes is a child’s story, and together they form a message too powerful to ignore. We are standing for every child who has been left behind.”

“As the government prepares to roll out its SEND and Alternative Provision reforms, parents are making it clear that they will not be silenced. They are demanding genuine change that listens to families, ends the postcode lottery in provision, and restores trust in a system that has been failing children for too long.

“The government must listen to parents,” Aimee continued. “We are not the problem. We are the evidence of the problem. Our children deserve more than words. They deserve action, fairness and a future.”

After each event, all shoes were collected by volunteers, sorted for donation, and distributed to local charities supporting children and families. No shoes were left behind.

The SEND Sanctuary UK is a national parent-led organisation representing over 35,000 families. It provides support, advocacy and campaigning for accountability and inclusion for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

www.sendsanctuaryuk.co.uk